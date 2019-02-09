ASHLAND (CBS) – An Uber driver is accused of sexually assaulting a rider in Ashland after she refused his offer of money for sex.

Ashland police say the female victim had ordered an Uber to take to work Friday afternoon. She told officers the driver offered her $100 for sex. When she refused, the driver allegedly put his hand between her legs and sexually assaulted her, and then put her hand between his legs.

The woman said that when she left the gray Toyota Corolla driven by “Jose,” he gave her his phone number and asked the victim to call him.

Police said that phone number and the license plate led them to arrest Jose Arevalos-Avalos, 37, shortly before 11 p.m. at his Holliston apartment. He’s charged with felony indecent assault and battery and attempting to pay for sexual conduct.

Uber cooperated with police in the investigation, Chief Craig Davis said.

Arevalos-Avalos is being held at the Ashland Police Department and is set to be arraigned Monday in Framingham District Court.