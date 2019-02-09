



SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Authorities have identified the woman killed in a Somerville hit-and-run Friday night. They’re also sharing more information about the pickup truck that fled the scene.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Police Chief David Fallon said 40-year-old Allison Donovan, of Somerville, was fatally struck at the intersection of Powder House Boulevard and Hardan Road at about 7:16 p.m. Investigators believe she was in a crosswalk with another woman, who has since been released from the hospital, when they were hit.

Now police are making a public appeal for help to find the driver. They’re looking for a “newer model, full-size black pickup truck with front-end driver’s side damage.” The pickup might be a Ford F-150 and has a black cover over the truck bed.

Anyone who might have information that could help identify the driver can call Somerville police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7250 or 7254. Tips can also be texted to TIP411 (begin text message with 617spd).