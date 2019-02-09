



FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly is departing for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to The Boston Globe.

The report from Jim McBride says Daly will take a similar position on head coach Andy Reid’s staff. The Patriots defense shut out the Chiefs in the first half of the AFC Championship game and held on to win 37-31 in overtime.

Daly joined the Patriots in 2014.

He’s one of several coaches to leave New England since the team captured its sixth Super Bowl title last Sunday.

Brian Flores (defensive play-caller), Josh Boyer (CBs), Brendan Daly (DL), Chad O'Shea (WRs) & Jerry Schuplinski (assistant QBs) all departing Patriots staff. Greater opportunities elsewhere, contracts expiring & family considerations are among the primary factors for decisions. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 9, 2019

Defensive play caller Brian Flores is now the Miami Dolphins head coach and has hired cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, receivers coach Chad O’Shea and assistant coach Jerry Schuplinski from the Patriots.