FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots defensive line coach Brendan Daly is departing for the Kansas City Chiefs, according to The Boston Globe.

The report from Jim McBride says Daly will take a similar position on head coach Andy Reid’s staff. The Patriots defense shut out the Chiefs in the first half of the AFC Championship game and held on to win 37-31 in overtime.

Daly joined the Patriots in 2014.

He’s one of several coaches to leave New England since the team captured its sixth Super Bowl title last Sunday.

Defensive play caller Brian Flores is now the Miami Dolphins head coach and has hired cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer, receivers coach Chad O’Shea and assistant coach Jerry Schuplinski from the Patriots.

