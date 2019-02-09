  • WBZ TV

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are set to consider trading the Columbus Day holiday for a tribute to Native Americans.

The Legislature’s State and Local Government Committee is set to hold a hearing on the bill Monday.

Democratic Rep. Benjamin Collings of Portland sponsored the bill that renames the state holiday celebrated on the second Monday in October to Indigenous Peoples Day.

Christopher Columbus (Image credit Library of Congress)

At least five states have done away with celebrating the explorer Christopher Columbus in deference to Native Americans, though the federal Columbus holiday remains in place. A similar bill recently passed a legislative committee in New Mexico.

Several Maine communities have adopted Indigenous Peoples Day, including Bangor and Portland.

Penobscot Nation Tribal Ambassador Maulian Dana praised municipalities for taking such steps at Democratic Gov. Janet Mills’ inauguration.

