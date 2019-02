FALMOUTH (CBS) — Falmouth police are a looking for a runaway teenage girl. The department says 15-year-old Lacey Martin was last seen on Davisville Road at about 6 p.m. Friday night.

Martin is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and has brown curly hair. She was last known to be wearing a black sweatshirt, ripped black jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked to call police at 774-255-4527.