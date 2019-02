GREENWOOD, Maine (CBS) – A pregnant Gloucester woman was killed in a Maine snowmobile crash Saturday morning.

Elizabeth Abelson, 30, was snowmobiling on a trail with her husband. Game wardens say she lost control of the snowmobile, was thrown from it and hit the trees.

Both Abelson and her child, which was due in early March, were pronounced dead at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine.