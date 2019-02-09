Comments
February 9, 2019
On Wednesday, February 27, Dominicans in Boston and all over the world will be celebrating the 175th Anniversary of Dominican Republic’s Independence. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about some of the events that are taking place here at a local level, commemorating this special day! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Bienvenida Feliz, President of the non-profit organization FUNDOARCU, whose mission is to preserve Dominican art, culture and traditions. Tune In!
DOMINICAN INDEPENDENCE 2019 EVENTS:
Gala Dinner
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
DOMINICAN INDEPENDENCE 2019 EVENTS:
Dominican Flag Raising
Wednesday, Feb. 27 12PM
Boston City Hall Plaza
(617) 792-9916
Gala Dinner
Saturday, Feb. 23 6:30PM
Moseley’s on the Charles
Dedham, MA
(617) 792-9916
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FUNDOARCU
(617) 792-9916
http://www.fundoarcu.org
facebook.com/fundoarcu
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.