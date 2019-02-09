Latino, Latinos, Hispanic, Latino Community, Hispanics, Spanish, Español, Latin, Latino Programing, Latino Community, Latinos, Spanish, Dominican, 174 Anniversary, Dominican Republic, Independence, Independence Day, Bienvenida Feliz, Bienvenida, Feliz, FUNDOARCU, fundoarcu, Dominican Art, Culture, Traditions, Gala, Flag Raising
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo


February 9, 2019
On Wednesday, February 27, Dominicans in Boston and all over the world will be celebrating the 175th Anniversary of Dominican Republic’s Independence. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about some of the events that are taking place here at a local level, commemorating this special day! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Bienvenida Feliz, President of the non-profit organization FUNDOARCU, whose mission is to preserve Dominican art, culture and traditions. Tune In!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

DOMINICAN INDEPENDENCE 2019 EVENTS:
Dominican Flag Raising
Wednesday, Feb. 27  12PM
Boston City Hall Plaza
(617) 792-9916

Gala Dinner
Saturday, Feb. 23  6:30PM
Moseley’s on the Charles
Dedham, MA
(617) 792-9916

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FUNDOARCU
(617) 792-9916
http://www.fundoarcu.org
facebook.com/fundoarcu

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

