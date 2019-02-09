



On Wednesday, February 27, Dominicans in Boston and all over the world will be celebrating the 175Anniversary of Dominican Republic’s Independence. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about some of the events that are taking place here at a local level, commemorating this special day! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Bienvenida Feliz, President of the non-profit organization FUNDOARCU, whose mission is to preserve Dominican art, culture and traditions. Tune In!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

DOMINICAN INDEPENDENCE 2019 EVENTS:

Dominican Flag Raising

Wednesday, Feb. 27 12PM

Boston City Hall Plaza

(617) 792-9916

Gala Dinner

Saturday, Feb. 23 6:30PM

Moseley’s on the Charles

Dedham, MA

(617) 792-9916

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

FUNDOARCU

(617) 792-9916

http://www.fundoarcu.org

facebook.com/fundoarcu

