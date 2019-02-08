SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Police are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Somerville Friday night.

Two women were struck in the crosswalk at the intersection of Powder House Blvd. and Hardan Road at about 7:15 p.m. One woman was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. The second woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a dark colored late model full-size pickup truck with damage to the front left side.

No other information has been released.