



WEBSTER (CBS) – A Webster woman’s missing wheelchair has been found after a two-day search, police said Friday.

The missing wheelchair has been located. We will post an update once we are able to. — Webster Police Mass (@websterpd) February 8, 2019

Police had labeled the incident “suspicious” after images from a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed what appeared to be a medical van parked outside Elena Munoz’s home Wednesday. She said it showed two people go inside the foyer of her house, place a ramp over her stairs and take the $16,000 motorized wheelchair.

“When I went to get the wheelchair out of the front inside my house that is usually locked …. the front door… someone had apparently stolen the wheelchair,” Munoz told WBZ-TV Thursday.

Webster police said it is possible someone inadvertently took the wheelchair. Munoz disagreed.

“They straight up stole my wheelchair. There is no inadvertently or mistakenly. No you take the patient with the wheelchair. There’s no way they were mistaken with that,” she said.

Police have not released information about how or where the wheelchair was found.