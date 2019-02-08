  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Mike LaCrosse
BOSTON (CBS) – A 2,000 foot ice track now sits in the middle of Fenway Park. America’s oldest ballpark is home to Red Bull Crashed Ice over the next two days.

The Ice Cross Downhill event features athletes from all over the world. It includes Men’s and Women’s divisions, a junior competition and free-styling.

Red Bull Crashed Ice at Fenway Park (WBZ-TV)

The course has tons of dips and drops.

“It’s a huge track a lot of drops really technical and fast,” said Simon Gaudet.

This weekend is the first time the event has been held in a stadium.

“It’s crazy you’re used to seeing baseball and stuff like that concerts, but now you have an ice rink that’s taking it to the next level,” said Finn Pavlik of Needham.

Fans watch Red Bull Crashed Ice at Fenway Park (WBZ-TV)

The fast paced sport has fans wanting to join in on the action.

“I just wish I could put my skates on and get out there,” said Ken Johnson.

The event continues Saturday night at Fenway Park.

