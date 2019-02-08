



LAWRENCE (CBS/AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is expected to launch her presidential campaign in one of New England’s poorest and most heavily Latino communities this weekend.

Warren will hold a public event at Everett Mills on Union Street in Lawrence at 11 a.m. Saturday, kicking off a campaign tour of seven states that include New Hampshire and Iowa.

John Cluverius, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts, says Lawrence provides an ideal backdrop for the Democrat’s announcement.

The faded mill city was once a center of America’s textile industry and has a long history of welcoming immigrants. It’s now 80 percent Latino.

But President Donald Trump and other Republicans have criticized Lawrence for being a hub for the heroin trade. They’ve also taken aim at its sanctuary city policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration agencies.

Carmen Reyes is among the many residents who say Warren’s announcement is a positive development as the city recovers from September’s natural gas explosions and fires.

