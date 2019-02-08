BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Patriots’ coaching staff is making the move to Miami.

Josh Boyer, who’s been the Patriots’ cornerbacks coach for the past seven seasons and was a member of Bill Belichick’s coaching staff since 2006, has been hired in Miami to be the Dolphins’ defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach.

With Brian Flores leaving New England to become the Dolphins’ head coach, he hired now-former Patriots receivers coach Chad O’Shea as his offensive coordinator. Flores also hired assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski and Boyer from the Patriots.

Boyer was a Patriots coaching assistant from 2006-08 before becoming the defensive backs coach for three seasons and the cornerbacks coach for seven seasons.

Flores’ staff also includes former Patriots tight ends coach George Godsey, former Patriots defensive line/linebackers coach Patrick Graham, and former Patriots receiver Tiquan Underwood