



MASHPEE (CBS) – A woman driving home from the gym Friday morning in Mashpee was startled by a dangerous surprise: a bullet flying through her car’s rear window.

Tracey Griffin was driving on South Sandwich Road around 8 a.m. near Lowell Holly Reservation, a wooded conservation area, when she heard a loud bang. After driving for a few more seconds, it was discovered the “bang” was a gunshot.

Her rear driver’s side window had a bullet hole with it. Griffin called police, who responded to the scene. Neither she nor her husband were injured – she says, by a difference of milliseconds. “It was frightening,” she said. “It was so close to my window. And it could have been me. [I’m] very lucky. It could have been me.”

Mashpee’s Environmental Police are investigating the incident, and Griffin’s friends have posted to a community Facebook forum to ask the public for any information of where the shot may have come from.