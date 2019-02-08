



BOSTON (Hoodline) – A lot goes into choosing a pizza — even beyond the question of toppings. But whether you go for takeout or sit-down, thick crust or thin, sauced or bare, you want something delicious — particularly on National Pizza Day, Feb. 9.

Fortunately, Boston boasts a number of quality pizza shops to satisfy your craving for a slice or a pie.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets, using both Yelp data and our own blend of spices to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture — or to call — on National Pizza Day.

1. Galleria Umberto

Photo: tyler o./Yelp

Topping the list is Galleria Umberto. Located at 289 Hanover St. (between Wesley and Lathrop places) in North End, the spot to score pizza and more is the highest rated pizza spot in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 589 reviews on Yelp.

2. Regina Pizzeria

Photo: alexander c./Yelp

Next up is North End’s Regina Pizzeria, situated at 11 1/2 Thacher St. With four stars out of 1,714 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar and Italian spot, serving pizza and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Salty Pig

PHOTO: nancy l./YELP

Back Bay’s The Salty Pig, located at 130 Dartmouth St. (between Columbus Avenue and Chandler Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, four stars out of 1,523 reviews.

4. Italian Express Pizzeria

PHOTO: harriet s./YELP

Over in East Boston, check out Italian Express Pizzeria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 336 Sumner St. (between Cottage Street and Wilbur Court).