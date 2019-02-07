



BOSTON (CBS) — TSA officers discovered 45 handguns at New England airport checkpoints in 2018, a “notable increase” from the previous year. That includes the 21 firearms that the TSA caught at Boston’s Logan Airport last year, up from 14 in 2017.

Nationwide, the TSA detected 4,239 guns in carry-one luggage last year – a 7 percent increase from the total of 3,957 in 2017. Eighty-six percent of those guns were loaded.

Besides Logan, TSA officers found nine guns at Bradley International Airport in 2018, four at T.F. Green Airport, four at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, four at Portland International Airport, two at Burlington International Airport and one at Worcester Regional Airport.

TSA officers detected the most guns at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport with 298 last year.

Passengers who bring weapons to an airport checkpoint can face penalties of up to $13,000.