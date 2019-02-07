



BOSTON (CBS) — The defending World Series champion Red Sox are set to visit the White House in May, but their slick-fielding center fielder will not be part of the festivities.

Jackie Bradley Jr. told The Boston Globe on Wednesday that he will not be joining the team when they visit the White House later this year.

“I don’t get into politics, but I won’t be going,’’ Bradley told the Globe.

President Donald Trump is set to honor the defending World Series champs at the White House on May 9, but Bradley Jr. is the third player to come out and say that he will not be attending. He joins MVP Mookie Betts and third baseman Rafael Devers as players who have said they will not participate in the ceremony. Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has also said he is unlikely to attend.

So far, Xander Bogaerts, Eduardo Nunez, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Brock Holt, Brian Johnson, Mitch Moreland, Chris Sale, and Blake Swihart have said they would take part in the visit, according to the Globe. Boston manger Alex Cora remains undecided.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Spring Training in Fort Myers, Florida on Feb. 12, with the team’s first full-squad workout on Feb. 18.