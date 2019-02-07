



BOSTON (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers drafted Markelle Fultz first overall less than two years ago. On Thursday, they sent him packing ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

Fultz and his broken jumper were traded to the Orlando Magic for forward Jonathon Simmons, a first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder and a second-round selection from the Cleveland Cavaliers (according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor).

Fultz was the consensus No. 1 pick by pundits everywhere ahead of the 2017 draft. Just about everyone agreed that he was a can’t-miss pick.

Everyone aside from Celtics president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge; who traded the first overall pick to Philadelphia for the No. 3 pick and a future first rounder. That pick turned into Jayson Tatum for Boston, who will either be the face of the Celtics franchise in the next few years or the main piece of a franchise-altering trade.

Fultz appeared in just 33 games since the 76ers took him first overall, and hasn’t played this season since Nov. 19 as he deals with thoracic outlet syndrome.