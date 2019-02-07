BOSTON (CBS) — After months and months and months of speculation, the New Orleans Pelicans have finally executed a trade before Thursday afternoon’s deadline.

Oh, but it’s not that one.

The Pelicans — who’ve been dealing with the frenzy surrounding Anthony Davis’ trade request from a few weeks back — traded forward Nikola Mirotic to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

Bucks will send Jason Smith and Stanley Johnson to Pelicans for Mirotic, per source. https://t.co/D28YlR6zQ5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

New Orleans-Milwaukee trade will include Pistons and send multiple second-road picks to the Pelicans for Mirotic, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

The Pelicans reportedly received four second-round picks in the deal, in addition to Smith and Johnson.

Hearing that the Mirotic trade will net New Orleans four second-round picks — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 7, 2019

Mirotic, 27, is in his fifth NBA season after being drafted 23rd overall in 2011. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound power forward is averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 rebound, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game this year.