  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Milwaukee Bucks, NBA Trade Deadline, New Orleans Pelicans, Nikola Mirotic, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — After months and months and months of speculation, the New Orleans Pelicans have finally executed a trade before Thursday afternoon’s deadline.

Oh, but it’s not that one.

The Pelicans — who’ve been dealing with the frenzy surrounding Anthony Davis’ trade request from a few weeks back — traded forward Nikola Mirotic to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The Pelicans reportedly received four second-round picks in the deal, in addition to Smith and Johnson.

Mirotic, 27, is in his fifth NBA season after being drafted 23rd overall in 2011. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound power forward is averaging 16.7 points, 8.3 rebound, 1.1 assists and 0.8 blocks in 28.9 minutes per game this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s