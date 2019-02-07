



BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski said a Super Bowl parade through Boston is the best experience anyone can go through. Unfortunately, it’s also become a somewhat painful one.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, the Patriots tight end revealed that he was hit in the face by a full beer can while the Super Bowl champions paraded through Boston on Tuesday.

“At one time, those nipple shots (better known as nips), there were five of them thrown at one time, and then there were five beers coming at one time. Everyone on the duck boat was juking them; we’re getting good practice for next season,” he said. “Next thing you know, I move back a little, I’m just chilling, then boom. Pop. Full beer can right to the face

“I was bleeding all over on the duck boat,” Gronkowski said as he showed off his new scar.

Flying beer cans have become an unfortunate part of championship parades in Boston. A fan in attendance on Tuesday was struck in the face with a beer can and suffered a slice to his forehead. Back in November, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was hit with a can during their World Series parade, and another airborne can damaged the World Series trophy.

But even after taking a beer can to the face, Gronk still said nothing beats the parade experience.

“The parade is, hands down, the best party. It’s the best experience anyone can go through. We had 1.5 million fans show up in the city of Boston. Patriots nation is always representing,” he told Fallon.

Now that the season is over, the big question with Gronkowski is whether he’ll be back for another season. As he did after Sunday’s Super Bowl victory over the Rams, Gronkowski told Fallon that decision will come sometime in the future.

“I gotta see where I’m at. Right after a season you can’t make a decision,” he said. “It’s so emotional, a big win like that. You gotta settle down, you gotta see how your body responds.”