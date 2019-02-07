



MILFORD (CBS) – Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home in Milford overnight.

An off-duty dispatcher was passing by the house on North Bow Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday when he spotted the flames and called 911.

He then helped get people out of the burning apartment building as firefighters showed up.

They rushed in after learning there may still be someone inside. They rescued a woman from the second floor and she was rushed to a hospital in Boston.

There’s no word yet on her condition or how the fire started.

No one else was hurt. As many as eight residents had to find another place to spend the night.