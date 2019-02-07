



TAUNTON (CBS) – The Bristol County District Attorney’s office filed a motion Thursday to have Michelle Carter start serving her 15-month jail sentence. The move comes one day after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld her involuntary manslaughter conviction in a case that’s made national headlines.

The Plainville woman was convicted in June 2017 for encouraging her suicidal boyfriend Conrad Roy to kill himself in 2014. A judge found that Carter caused Roy’s death when she told him to “get back in” his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide in Fairhaven.

The judge at the time stayed Carter’s 15-month jail sentence pending appeal. A motion to revoke the stay of sentence will be heard Monday in Taunton trial court.

Carter’s attorneys say they are still considering all legal options, including a possible appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. But prosecutors say it’s time for her to report to jail now that the state’s high court has affirmed the conviction.

“Weighing further against unnecessary delay of her incarceration, is the evidence that the defendant does pose the potential for harm to herself or others while she is in the community,” the DA’s court filing reads. “The evidence at trial and in the pre-sentence report established that the defendant deceived and manipulated not only Conrad Roy for her own purposes, but almost everyone else she came into contact with.”