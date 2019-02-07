  • WBZ TVOn Air

FRAMINGHAM

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Falling concrete from a bridge struck two vehicles and slowed the rush hour commute on the Massachusetts Turnpike Thursday morning.

After the concrete fell from a beam on the Pleasant Street overpass in Framingham, all lanes of I-90 eastbound, except for one, were closed for the cleanup and bridge repair.

Bridge debris fell onto the Mass Pike in Framingham Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

According to state police, the debris hit two vehicles, but no one was hurt and the damage was minor.

Bridge debris fell onto the Mass Pike in Framingham Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

A temporary repair was made to the bridge, so the highway could be fully re-opened.

Bridge debris fell onto the Mass Pike in Framingham Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

The Department of Transportation said there are no major structural issues with the bridge. However, it will close lanes on I-90 eastbound later Thursday to complete work.

