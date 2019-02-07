FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Falling concrete from a bridge struck two vehicles and slowed the rush hour commute on the Massachusetts Turnpike Thursday morning.

After the concrete fell from a beam on the Pleasant Street overpass in Framingham, all lanes of I-90 eastbound, except for one, were closed for the cleanup and bridge repair.

According to state police, the debris hit two vehicles, but no one was hurt and the damage was minor.

A temporary repair was made to the bridge, so the highway could be fully re-opened.

The Department of Transportation said there are no major structural issues with the bridge. However, it will close lanes on I-90 eastbound later Thursday to complete work.