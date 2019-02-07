



FOXBORO (CBS) – Visitors to the Patriots Hall of Fame can already see the team’s five Vince Lombardi trophies, and now they’re getting the opportunity to take a photo with the sixth.

The Hall just announced that the trophy from Super Bowl LIII will be on display for fans to see starting Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Admission to the Hall ($10 for adults) is required in order to see the trophy and take a photo. Staff is available to take pictures but there is a photo limit of either one per person or per group, and fans must bring their own camera.

