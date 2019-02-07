BOSTON (CBS) – A Bedford man is under arrest for an alleged kidnapping in Concord. Julian Field, 24, was arrested in Key West, Fla., late Wednesday night.

According to United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office, Field broke into a Concord resident’s home and forced the victim to drive him to Springfield to get drugs, then to a train station in Connecticut.

The victim’s identity is being withheld, but the complaint against Field says that he and the victim didn’t know each other.

The complaint also alleges that Field entered the victim’s home and asked, “Do you enjoy pain?” before telling the victim he had broken into his own mother’s home and tied her up.

Field was arrested on a federal warrant and will be charged with one count of kidnapping. He will appear in federal court in Florida on Friday. Field will be brought to Massachusetts at a later date.