LYNN (CBS) – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed late Wednesday night in Lynn, near a school and a playground.

Officers were called to Elm Street around 10:40 p.m. and found a man dead in the street with a gunshot wound.

He was later identified as 29-year-old Vannark Chourb of Lynn.

No arrests have been made, and neighbors, many of whom reported hearing three or four gunshots, are worried. One woman told WBZ-TV she kept her 6-year-old home from school Thursday because of the shooting.

“I’m worried because my kids sometimes play right here, my grandson,” said a woman who lives on the street. “It’s terrible, you know.”