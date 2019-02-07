



BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police say don’t dial *77 to block robocalls on your cell phone because you’ll end up calling 911.

They tweeted out an urgent message to share Thursday afternoon hours an after article in USA Today suggested it.

In the article on how to stop robocalls, this was written:

Depending on your service, you may have access to Anonymous Call Rejection. Enter the magic number *77, and you will hear three beeps. Hang up, and any call that hides its number will be rejected.

That advice prompted this tweet from the Massachusetts State 911 Department:

DO NOT dial *77 from your cellular device in Massachusetts in an attempt to block spam calls…it will not work! Dialing *77 in MA generates calls into the State 911 Department's Framingham 911 center that will not translate properly through the 911 system. — MA State 911 (@MAstate911) February 7, 2019

DO NOT dial *77 from your cellular device in Massachusetts in an attempt to block spam calls…it will not work! Dialing *77 in MA generates calls into the State 911 Department’s Framingham 911 center that will not translate properly through the 911 system.

State Police then re-tweeted the message, asking everyone to spread the word in Massachusetts hoping to prevent any future incidents.