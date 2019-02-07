



BOSTON (CBS) — In a truly odd deadline day for the Celtics, they have traded a player who hasn’t even played for them this season, and likely won’t play with his new team either.

That player would be guard Jabari Bird, who is currently awaiting his fate in the NBA following his September arrest for domestic violence. On Thursday, the Celtics traded Bird to the Atlanta Hawks, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Boston trading guard Jabari Bird to Atlanta, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 7, 2019

The pick Boston is getting for Jabari Bird is a "fake" pick. It will be top-55 protected and will likely never convey to Boston. Atlanta is going to waive Jabari Bird, who continues to face legal issues from an alleged domestic violence issue over the summer. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 7, 2019

The move opens up a roster spot for Boston, which was otherwise silent at the NBA trade deadline. Moving Bird will allow them to add someone off the buyout market, which will open for business in the very near future.

As for Bird, he probably won’t ever play in the NBA again. He is facing a litany of charges for violently attacking his girlfriend for hours, allegedly choking, kicking and refusing to let her leave his apartment just weeks ahead of the 2018-19 season. Just last week, charges of making threats and witness intimidation were added. Bird said he was taking time away from basketball following his arrest, but the Celtics held on to him while they waited for the league to handle the matter. Now it’s Atlanta’s problem.

Bird was drafted 56th overall by the Celtics out of California in 2017, and appeared in 13 games for Boston during his rookie season.