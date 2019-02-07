  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:ferris wheel, North End

BOSTON (CBS) – Is a Ferris wheel coming to the Boston skyline? A new proposal calls for a 200-foot high wheel on the Long Wharf by the North End waterfront.

A Canadian development group called Boston Freedom Wheel says they’ve been talking to neighborhood organizations and representatives about constructing the third-largest Ferris wheel in the United States. They’ve built a similar one in Montreal.

The La Grande Roue De Montreal ferris wheel in the Old Port of Montreal, Canada. (Photo by Eva HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images)

The proposal is still in its early stages – no formal hearings have been set and no renderings have been released.

A potential challenge is how the wheel would fit into Boston’s climate resiliency plans.

