BOSTON (CBS) – Is a Ferris wheel coming to the Boston skyline? A new proposal calls for a 200-foot high wheel on the Long Wharf by the North End waterfront.

A Canadian development group called Boston Freedom Wheel says they’ve been talking to neighborhood organizations and representatives about constructing the third-largest Ferris wheel in the United States. They’ve built a similar one in Montreal.

The proposal is still in its early stages – no formal hearings have been set and no renderings have been released.

A potential challenge is how the wheel would fit into Boston’s climate resiliency plans.