



WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – A woman who was hit by a car while crossing the street in West Roxbury on Tuesday afternoon has died, Boston police say.

Police have not released the woman’s identity.

According to an employee at a nearby pizza shop, the woman was walking across the street with her husband when she was struck. He was not injured.

The incident happened near Centre and Hastings streets.

The driver, who remained at the scene, told a witness she did not see the woman due to the sun’s glare. It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.