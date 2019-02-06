WEATHER ALERT:Freezing Rain To Impact Travel Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning
Filed Under:West Roxbury


WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – A woman who was hit by a car while crossing the street in West Roxbury on Tuesday afternoon has died, Boston police say.

Police have not released the woman’s identity.

A woman was struck by a car on Centre Street in West Roxbury (WBZ-TV)

According to an employee at a nearby pizza shop, the woman was walking across the street with her husband when she was struck. He was not injured.

The incident happened near Centre and Hastings streets.

The driver, who remained at the scene, told a witness she did not see the woman due to the sun’s glare. It’s unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s