



BOSTON (CBS) — After spending the day parading through Boston, the Super Bowl champion Patriots continued their celebration at Tuesday night’s Bruins game.

Team owner Robert Kraft and several members of the Patriots were honored ahead of the Bruins-Islanders tilt at TD Garden, including MVP Julian Edelman. The wide receiver took part in the ceremonial puck drop, and like his teammate Rob Gronkowski a few years ago, decided to add a little football spin to the festivities. Instead of dropping the puck on the ice, Edelman delivered a Gronk-like spike, which drew cheers from the Boston faithful.

The Bruins greeted the Super Bowl champs as they made their way onto the ice, and as you can see, center David Andrews didn’t want to head out empty handed. As he made his way to center ice, Andrews snagged defenseman Charlie McAvoy’s stick:

David Andrews jacked Charlie McAvoy’s stick 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DN2jpWLJaO — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 6, 2019

McAvoy didn’t really know what to make of the situation. But Andrews made good use of his new souvenir:

The Bruins went on to beat New York 3-1, so Tuesday was a pretty good day for the Boston sports teams.