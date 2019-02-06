WEATHER ALERT:Freezing Rain To Impact Travel Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Dr. Mallika Marshall


BOSTON (CBS) – Good news for ladies. In general, women’s brains are younger than men’s.

The human brain uses sugar as energy to grow and think and perform day-to-day tasks, and researchers at Washington University in St. Louis found that when it comes to metabolism, women’s brains appear to be about three years younger than men’s brains of the same chronological age, even for people in their 20’s.

They say men’s brains don’t age faster, they just start off about three years older in early adulthood.

The researchers admit they’re not sure what the implications are but say it may help explain why women tend to stay mentally sharp longer than men.

Dr. Mallika Marshall

