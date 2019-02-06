BOSTON (CBS) — Patrick Chung will be busy this off-season, but not with football. Now that the season is over, the Patriots safety will reportedly undergo a pair of surgeries that will likely cause him to miss the team’s OTAs.

Chung’s first surgery will take place on Thursday, according to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, and will fix the broken forearm he suffered in New England’s 13-3 Super Bowl victory over the Rams. Chung was lost early in the second half after a violent collision teammate Jonathan Jones as the two went to tackle Rams running back Todd Gurley. He was on the field for several minutes before being fit for an aircast. He refused to be carted off the field, eventually walking off under his own power.

Patrick Chung is scheduled for surgery tomorrow on his broken forearm, per source. Then in about three weeks, he’ll have shoulder surgery to clean up an issue he played through for most of the season. Due to the shoulder recovery, he’ll likely miss all of OTAs and return in camp. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) February 6, 2019

That injury happened on the biggest stage with millions of people watching. But it turns out the veteran safety was also playing through another injury for much of the season. According to Howe, roughly three weeks after Chung gets his forearm fixed, he’ll also undergo shoulder surgery to clean up an ailment he played through for most of the season.

With these two trips under the knife, Chung likely won’t be ready until training camp, according to Howe.

Chung, 31, had a solid season in the New England secondary, totaling 84 tackles to go with an interception and fumble recovery. He missed just one game during the regular season, sitting out New England’s Week 3 loss in Detroit with a concussion, despite dealing with the shoulder issue.