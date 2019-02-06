



NORTON (CBS) – Two men are under arrest after a carjacking, a highway police chase and then a rollover crash in Norton.

State Police said it started just before noon in Brockton when a 65-year-old man was punched in the face and his car was stolen by the men on North Main Street.

Troopers followed the Lexus sedan on Route 24 south and then onto Route 495 north, where it exited in Taunton and then headed into Norton. The car then rolled over on Bay Street and the men ran off. Troopers captured them moments later,

Their names have not been released.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.