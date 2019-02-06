WEATHER ALERT:Freezing Rain To Impact Travel Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning
BOSTON (CBS) – Emoji users rejoice! There will be 230 new emoji coming to smartphones later this year. The announcement was made this week by The Unicode Consortium.

Fifty-nine of the emoji are new, unique designs and 171 account for gender and skin tone variations.

The new emoji include a yawning face, sloth, orangutan, skunk, waffle, falafel, juice box, ballet shoe, banjo and yo-yo.

There is a series of emoji addressing disabilities, including two wheelchairs, prosthetics, a guide dog, hearing aid and person using sign language.

The new emoji include couples holding hands, in dozens of skin tone and gender combinations.

Emoji approved early in the year typically start appearing on phones in September and October. One hundred and fifty-eight new emoji were introduced in 2018, including a lobster, llama and lacrosse stick.

