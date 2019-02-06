WEATHER ALERT:Freezing Rain To Impact Travel Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning
Filed Under:Conrad Roy, Local TV, Michelle Carter


BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has upheld the conviction of Michelle Carter, the young woman found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for sending text messages to her suicidal boyfriend urging him to kill himself.

Michelle Carter at her sentencing hearing on August 3, 2017 (WBZ-TV)

“The evidence against the defendant proved that, by her wanton or reckless conduct, she caused the victim’s death by suicide,” the Supreme Court ruled.

Read The Court’s Decision (PDF)

The Plainville woman was convicted in June 2017 in Conrad Roy’s 2014 death and later was sentenced to 15 months in jail. Carter was granted a stay in serving her sentence while the appeals process worked its way through the courts.

A judge found that Carter caused Roy’s death when she told him to “get back in” his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide in Fairhaven.

A still from a video made by Conrad Roy which was shown in court Thursday. (WBZ-TV)

Carter’s attorneys say in court documents that the case will set precedent “for who may be prosecuted for encouraging suicide with words alone.” Carter was 17 when Roy died.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

