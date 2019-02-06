



BOSTON (CBS/AP) — The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has upheld the conviction of Michelle Carter, the young woman found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for sending text messages to her suicidal boyfriend urging him to kill himself.

“The evidence against the defendant proved that, by her wanton or reckless conduct, she caused the victim’s death by suicide,” the Supreme Court ruled.

Read The Court’s Decision (PDF)

The Plainville woman was convicted in June 2017 in Conrad Roy’s 2014 death and later was sentenced to 15 months in jail. Carter was granted a stay in serving her sentence while the appeals process worked its way through the courts.

A judge found that Carter caused Roy’s death when she told him to “get back in” his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide in Fairhaven.

Carter’s attorneys say in court documents that the case will set precedent “for who may be prosecuted for encouraging suicide with words alone.” Carter was 17 when Roy died.

