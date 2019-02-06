



BOSTON (CBS) – It was a signature picture on a perfect, championship day, tower climbers putting up the Patriots flag to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

But as they said in the movie Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, “Who are those guys?”

Today we found out, and learned that we’ve seen their work before.

“It’s invigorating and I think that I’m the tallest guy in Boston,” said Kurt Jackson the head of Hampden Communications in Paxton. He’s been climbing towers for more than 30 years. He was one of the guys who put up the Pats championship flag for yesterday’s parade.

“We have to be very careful letting it out because the wind can make a sail out of it,” he said.

Using a heavy set of safety harnesses, Jackson and two other men carefully unfurled and tended the banner to delight of the assembled multitudes. It’s an art.

“We have to have both our hands free, and sometimes our feet. They call us ballet dancers on steel,” said Jackson.

And while they were up there they had the best view in town from the top, and we do mean top, of the old Hancock tower.

“The views that are the best, I think, are in the city because there’s so much to see. When you’re in Boston there’s always activity. There’s fire trucks and helicopters and planes buzzing you,” he said.

This is not their first championship. They’ve also raised flags for the Red Sox, Bruins and Celtics. That’s along with their regular work on TV, radio and other types of towers.

“In a typical day, I might climb three towers in three states, or I might be on one tower for six to eight hours. I could be up 50 feet. I could be up 1,400 feet,” Kurt Jackson said.

And we hope Jackson and company stay busy raising even more championship flags in Boston.

“Always ready for that call,” he said.

Jackson has actually worked on Channel 4’s TV tower.