EVERETT – Hunter was a happy dog Wednesday afternoon, despite a visit to the vet and a run through an Everett Casino.

And the Everett doghunt is over.

Hunter fled Tuesday night after being attacked by a larger dog. Hunter ran inside Wynn Encore Boston Harbor Resort, which is still under construction, making Hunter the first dog in the resort.

Everett’s animal control, firefighters and some police officers chased Hunter into the construction, but all to no avail.

This morning, sightings came in from all over the city, and a BOLO went out citywide.

Eventually Officer Steven Sabella found Hunter in Exxon.

Hunter is now with his family and being checked out by a vet.