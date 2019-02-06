



WEST BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – A driver was killed in a crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater early Wednesday morning.

A car slammed into the back of a box truck and ended up wedged under it in the southbound lanes around 2:20 a.m. The driver of the car died. The box truck driver had a minor injury, according to State Police.

The victim’s name has not been made public and there’s no word yet on what caused the crash or if any charges will be filed.

About four hours later, in an unrelated incident on the same stretch of highway, four cars crashed near Exit 16. One of the vehicles burst into flames. The driver of that car and another person were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Route 24 south was shut down briefly for the cleanup and investigation.