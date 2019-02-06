BOSTON (CBS) — Brian Flores isn’t the only coach to leave New England for Miami in the days following the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory.

Chad O’Shea is now New England’s former wide receivers coach, joining Flores as the new offensive coordinator of the Dolphins.

Now official: the Dolphins are hiring Patriots WR coach Chad O'Shea as their new offensive coordinator, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 6, 2019

O’Shea had served as Patriots receivers coach from 2009-18, playing a big part in Julian Edelman’s development from a college quarterback into an NFL wide receiver. O’Shea was a candidate to take over for Josh McDaniels as New England’s OC last year when it looked like McDaniels was heading to Indianapolis. But McDaniels spurned the Colts at the last minute, it kept O’Shea from climbing up the ranks in New England.

Before joining the Patriots, O’Shea got his start in the NFL in 2003 as a volunteer assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, serving as their special teams coach from 2004-05. He then held various roles for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006-08.

With Flores and O’Shea now in Miami, New England’s AFC East foe will have a very Patriots-like feel to them going forward.