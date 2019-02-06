WEATHER ALERT:Freezing Rain To Impact Travel Wednesday Night, Thursday Morning
BROCKTON (CBS) – Four people were rushed to the hospital with suspected carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday morning after high levels of the odorless gas were detected in a Brockton home.

The fire department vented the house on Sawtell Avenue after everyone inside was evacuated.

It’s not clear yet what caused the CO leak.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. Each year, more than 400 people in the United States die of unintentional carbon monoxide poisoning and more than 4,000 people are hospitalized.

