BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was struck by a car while crossing a street in West Roxbury Tuesday afternoon. Boston Police say the woman has life threatening injuries.

The incident happened near Centre and Hastings Streets at about 4:00 p.m.

A worker at a nearby pizza shop says the woman was walking across the street with her husband when she was struck.

The driver, who remained at the scene, told a witness she did not see the woman due to the sun’s glare.

The man who was walking with the woman was not injured.