



BOSTON (CBS) — In everything he does, Tom Brady tries to be perfect. That’s obvious on the football field, but it also applies at home.

Brady sat down with Michael Strahan for “Good Morning America” during his celebratory trip to Disney World following Sunday night’s Super Bowl victory, and he was asked what he does that irritates his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“A lot. A lot, ” Brady admitted. “Believe me, I’m far from perfect. I’m so far from perfect. I think for her, a lot of times, things revolve around me in the house. Because football is a schedule, you know, and I’m here for this. And in a lot of ways, I’m absent in a lot of ways, and I lose track of my responsibilities in the house. And I think she carries the burden a lot of times.”

Strahan pushed a little and asked if Brady remembers to take out the trash.

“The reality is I don’t do much,” Brady said. “And I think that’s the thing that I’m going to do a better job of. Because she deserves it too.”

Brady continued to gush about his wife, who posted this week on Instagram that she’ll always have his back.

“She’s my rock. I married someone that I know is my life partner. She’s just one of the most caring, nurturing people in the world. The way she takes care of our family when I’m working, sacrificing a lot of her dreams that she wants to do, for me. I can only tell her that I love her so much. And she knows it and she feels it,” Brady said. “Family is so important to me. It was — my parents were there [Sunday] night, my sisters were there. It’s just, it brings you so much joy when everyone’s there to celebrate with you. So she’s got my back, and she knows I have hers.”

Brady added that Gisele was dealing the issues that many moms have to deal with during Super Bowl week.

“It’s an emotional time for all of us, and she’s so proud. She’s just proud of everyone. She loves seeing everyone like Jules and Gronk do well, all the guys that have been around for a while,” Brady said. “She was tired, you know, it’s a long week for everybody, and my middle son was sick. So just being a parent, you’re on the road, you got all these things going on, your son’s not feeling good, so she was holding it in most of the game. But it was just a great experience for our family.”

Interestingly, despite the worldwide fame and his permanent spot in football history, Brady said he’s still got a certain level of shyness about him.

“I’m very much an introvert,” Brady told Strahan. “I don’t like a lot of this. Even though you’d think you run out on the field in front of 70,000 people, to walk through the mall would just freak me out. You know?”

As for whether his children will follow in their father’s footsteps and pursue a life in sports, Brady said what most parents say: he just wants them to be happy.

“Football success is one thing. Being a good dad, being a good husband, being a good friend, that’s really important to me too. Relationships, I’m someone that cares about people, my relationships,” Brady said. “I think my oldest son really loves sports, very similar to me. My middle son is more like my wife, kind of is very athletic but likes a lot of other things. And my daughter is a great little athlete and I’m trying to get her involved in some things like hockey. I’m trying to get her into hockey and my wife’s like, ‘Over my dead body, you’re not putting her out there.’ I’m like she’s not going to be getting checked or anything. But whatever they want to do in life, as a parent, we just want our kids happy.”