BOSTON (CBS) — In what is becoming a tradition in Boston, WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady connected on a pass during Tuesday’s Super Bowl victory parade.

Burton, who enjoyed a solid college career at Northwestern, delivered a strike to Brady as his duck boat made its way through Boston Common. Brady fired a perfect spiral back to Burton on the media platform.

The WBZ-TV sports director is now three-for-three in his passes to Brady, having connected with him back in 2015 and 2017. With Brady and the Patriots showing no signs of slowing down, maybe the duo will connect again next year at this time.

At this point, it’s really up to Burton and his right arm to keep this tradition going.