AGAWAM (CBS) — Six Flags New England says they plan to hire over 3,000 seasonal workers for the 2019 season. The amusement park is hiring all types of positions, from lifeguards to food service, to entertainment.

Three job fairs will be held in the Human Resources building at 1756 Main Street, Agawam on:

Saturday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On the spot interviews will take place at the job fairs. The first 100 candidates to accept positions during each day of the job fair will also get a free admission ticket valid through April 6 to April 21.

Six Flags said pay starts at $12 an hour, “with flexible schedules, a fun atmosphere, free park admission for team members and their friends, and the opportunity to gain valuable customer service skills at the ‘Thrill Capital of New England.'”

Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

The amusement park opens April 6.