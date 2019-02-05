



BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots owner Robert Kraft had some new bling to show off ahead of Tuesday’s Super Bowl victory parade through Boston. And no, it wasn’t another Super Bowl ring.

Before the Patriots got on their duck boats, Kraft showed off some bling that he got from rapper Meek Mill following Sunday’s win.

“When we won he gave it to me as a present,” Kraft told WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid.

The necklace is called “Dreamchaser,” according to Kraft, and spells out “Championships” in diamonds. Fancy.

Kraft partied with the rapper, along with Gucci Mane and Cardi B, following New England’s win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Kraft, Meek Mill and Gucci Mane all took in a Celtics playoff game together last season.

Kraft has long showed support for Meek Mill, petitioning for his release from prison last year after he was incarcerated for violating his probation. Kraft visited Mill in prison in Pennsylvania before he was released in April.

The two have formed an interesting relationship since, and Mill is now giving Kraft some extra bling to go with yet another Super Bowl ring.

Over one million fans lined the streets of Boston for Tuesday’s Super Bowl parade.