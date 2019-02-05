



BOSTON (CBS) — A few years ago during a Patriots victory parade, one national sports writer wanted Rob Gronkowski cited for consuming alcohol in public. This time around, it’s Gronkowski himself who’s on the streets of Boston looking to enforce the law.

Gronkowski, riding on a flatbed during the Patriots’ victory parade on Tuesday, unsurprisingly ended up losing his shirt fairly early into the rolling rally through Boston. But he did not go fully shirtless (not to start, at least), choosing instead to don a bright yellow Boston Police vest. He and his partner, Dwayne Allen, were eager to let the crowd know that they were safe.

The idea of Gronk serving and protecting the city of Boston is an interesting one, but it didn’t last long. Gronkowski was fully shirtless shortly thereafter.

Speaking of shirtless, offensive captain and native Georgia boy David Andrews was undeterred by being outdoors in February in Boston — albeit on an unseasonably warm day — as he was quick to remove his top during the celebration.

And, well, that turned out to be a trend.

2019 Patriots: Shirts optional.