NORWOOD (CBS) – A man was struck and killed by an MBTA commuter rail train in Norwood Tuesday morning.

It’s still not clear what exactly happened, but the police chief tweeted the man was hit by a train at Norwood Depot on the Franklin line.

Trains in both directions were held up for the investigation.

The MBTA commuter lines inbound to Boston have been even more crowded than usual Tuesday because of Patriots fans heading into the city for the Super Bowl parade.