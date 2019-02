BOSTON (CBS) – After Mayor Marty Walsh hosted Patriots Nation in Boston Tuesday, he helped a stranger on the side of the road.

After the Super Bowl parade, Walsh saw a car fire on I-93 South and pulled over.

Right place at the right time! Thank you for your quick response @BostonFire. I’m glad everyone got home safe. https://t.co/zXURkKIzds — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) February 6, 2019

He stayed with the owner of the car until Boston firefighters arrived and were able to extinguish the flames.

Walsh said he was in the “right place at the right time” and thanked firefighters for their quick response.