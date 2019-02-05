



BOSTON (CBS) — The Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Camper has been recalled because the battery-powered car could continue to move even after the pedal was released. The problem could cause an injury, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

There have been 17 reports of the power wheels continuing to run, but no injuries have been reported.

About 44,000 units are affected. The model number is FRC29. They were sold exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Customers should stop using the car and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

For more information, visit the CPSC’s website.