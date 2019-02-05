Filed Under:Consumer Recall, Local TV


BOSTON (CBS) — The Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Camper has been recalled because the battery-powered car could continue to move even after the pedal was released. The problem could cause an injury, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The Children’s Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers was recalled (Photo Courtesy: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

There have been 17 reports of the power wheels continuing to run, but no injuries have been reported.

About 44,000 units are affected. The model number is FRC29. They were sold exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com.

Customers should stop using the car and contact Fisher-Price for a free repair.

For more information, visit the CPSC’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s