



BOSTON (CBS) – Shortly before the Patriots Super Bowl Parade kicked off in downtown Boston Tuesday morning, two people were spotted in a dangerously high position.

A Patriots flag flying at the top of the old Hancock Building in the Back Bay appeared to be tangled up in the wind.

That’s when two people were spotted at the top of the pole, apparently trying to unravel it, high above the hundreds of thousands of people below.

It’s not clear yet whether the two people were supposed to be there or not.

No other information is available.